5 Beverly Hills Spas That Will Give You Star Treatment

The director of nightlife at Sofitel’s 31, Aidan Demarest, has come up with a dry cocktail menu that is impressive in its creativity and flavors. Made with Seedlip distilled non-alcoholic spirits, it’s a base for the cocktails named No-Groni, Long Island Nice Tea, Palom-Na, Garden Palmer, Power Booster and Kombucha 8. These cocktails are refreshing for everyone, whether you are participating in a dry January, or just slowing down after the holidays. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (310)278-5444. Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits are also available to purchase through their website. A full-size 700 cl bottle of the aromatic Spice 94, the fresh and herbal Garden 108 and the citrus Grove 42 makes 12-14 cocktails. Visit seedlipdrinks.com.
