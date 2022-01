It has been just shy of two years since Andriod Police’s David Ruddock received the juicy news that Google was working with Valve to bring native Steam support to Chrome OS. Since that time, we have been steadily putting together every puzzle piece we could find to get a full picture of the what and when around the aptly-named Borealis project. While it is absolutely possible to go ahead and install Steam on your Linux-capable Chromebook, things are still a bit wonky and it is clear that Google isn’t quite ready to take the wraps off of this extremely daunting project.

