Salinas, CA

New Years’ Twins Were Born 15 Minutes Apart – In 2021 And 2022

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
 5 days ago

Source: Nina Schoening / Getty

Despite being born just 15 minutes apart, a pair of Salinas, California twins will have separate birthdays – and separate birth years.

Proud mother Fatima Madrigal gave birth to her son Alfredo at 11:45 pm on New Year’s Eve.  His younger sister Aylin followed, born just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Alfredo and Aylin are fraternal twins and are doing well.  Madrigal said the while thing was “crazy” while the family doctor called it “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career”.

Do you know anyone who has a twin?  How is their relationship different from ‘normal’ siblings?

Shreveport Magazine

Mom gives rare birth to twins who were born in 2021 and 2022 – “1 in 2 million chance”

Talk about timing! A mother in California gave birth to twins just minutes apart in 2021 and 2022. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!” the mother said. Both kids were safe and healthy as they came into their world technically a year apart.
