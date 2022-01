The Illinois Department of Health and the Henry and Stark County Health Department have announced that both Henry and Stark County remain on the Orange Warning List for COVID-19. This indicates a high number of positive tests and hospitalizations that are taking up a significant portion of available hospital beds serving the Henry and Stark County area. On Wednesday, the Henry and Stark County Health Department announced that in the previous 7 days, the two counties combined for 637 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19.

STARK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO