Mental distress is more common now than ever with COVID-19 still ravishing the world almost three years later. Mental health awareness is trending; however, think about those who had extreme anxiety before the pandemic? Before COVID, society ignored mental health issues of sufferers, referring to them as attention seekers. Mental health is a worldwide stigma, simply due to the lack of knowledge about the subject. It is not uncommon for one to not express signs of mental health disparities existing in a society where acceptance is low. Being cognitive and discerning of a broken mind takes empathy and education, so let’s tap into ways to help.

