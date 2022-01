BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings will pick up extra trash on residents' regular garbage day the week of Dec. 27. For the week between Christmas and New Years only, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Billings Kyle Foreman said garbage that doesn't fit in your bin will be picked up on your regular garbage day. He said they know people often have a lot of extra boxes and wrapping paper after Christmas.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO