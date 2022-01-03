ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

50 Years Later …

By Staff
 5 days ago
Bertha and James Williams celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple married on Dec. 26, 1971, in Greenville, N.C. They celebrated their half-century together with two events: one with 100 family members and friends at the Seasons in North Haven, on Aug. 20; and a smaller gathering at home on Dec. 26.

Bertha and James are both retired state employees. James was born and raised in New Haven. He attended Hillhouse High School and served in Vietnam, and obtained a doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts. He worked as an administrator at Southern Connecticut State University. Bertha hailed from Greenville, N.C. She was an eligibility worker with the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and worked for the federal government as well. They have two sons.

New Haven, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

