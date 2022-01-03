50 Years Later …

Bertha and James Williams celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple married on Dec. 26, 1971, in Greenville, N.C. They celebrated their half-century together with two events: one with 100 family members and friends at the Seasons in North Haven, on Aug. 20; and a smaller gathering at home on Dec. 26.

Bertha and James are both retired state employees. James was born and raised in New Haven. He attended Hillhouse High School and served in Vietnam, and obtained a doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts. He worked as an administrator at Southern Connecticut State University. Bertha hailed from Greenville, N.C. She was an eligibility worker with the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and worked for the federal government as well. They have two sons.