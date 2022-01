As we approach the finish line of the 2021 regular season, the Chicago Bears come to US Bank Stadium in Week 18. It’ll be a game that features two teams staring down the barrel of significant organizational changes next week. Despite the Minnesota Vikings and Bears combining for two division titles and two wild card berths since 2017, the operating presumption is that both teams will be moving on from their head coaches, Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy. Nagy’s Bears have reached the postseason more recently and with more regularity, but Zimmer’s .549 winning percentage (including playoffs) with Minnesota trumps Nagy’s .515 winning percentage — which also includes the postseason.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO