Falcons stay at No. 10 pick in 2022 NFL Draft after loss to the Bills

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week after a win over the Lions, the Falcons had the No. 10 pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. After their loss to Buffalo, they have...the 10th pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. That didn’t change much. Bigger changes are likely in the offing this...

