Lakers LeBron James and Phil Handy Exchange Heated Words After First Half vs. Minnesota

By Brenna White
 5 days ago
After an electric New Years' Eve win against the Portland Trail Blazers, L.A. was back in a tough situation on Sunday night. The Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves and it was a nail-biter. For most of the night, it was anyone's game and tension was high. Although, the Lakers took a 3-point lead at the end of the first half.

As the team was making their way to the locker room and halftime began, it appeared that LeBron James was not happy. James quickly hustled towards the locker room and got into a heated argument with assistant coach, Phil Handy.

No matter what, players are going to be frustrated when things are not going their way, especially LeBron James. As he continues to break records each week, it does not look like he is going to slow down anytime soon. Even with the lead, James is still looking for improvement.

It has been a rough start for this newly made Lakers roster. This team has had to find every possible way to adapt each time they walk out on the court. The Lakers were losing players left and right, but now that they are slowly getting some of their stars back, things are looking up. It has not been easy and even though they could find themselves on a winning streak, tension is still high. This team is determined and after losing for so long, they got a good taste of what it is like to have a blowout win.

The Lakers ended up coming back from the half and winning 108-to-103 against Minnesota. Next L.A. will take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Ol Yella
5d ago

I would say he'll be forgotten soon becausehe'll be watching the playoffs from his couch but I'm sure the media will find a LeBron headline to post.🙄

