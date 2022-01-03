ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adafruit Programs Raspberry Pi Pico to Read Floppy Disks

By Ash Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems the team at Adafruit is nowhere near short on ideas as their latest blog posts follow the creation of an impressive open-source floppy project using our favorite microcontroller—the Raspberry Pi Pico. This project makes it...

adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 1…

We are adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, here is step 1 (video), want more, sign up for the Python on Hardware newsletter, goes out in the am 🙂 💾 💾 💾 🦂 🐇 ☠️ I’m the the guest editor this week! SIGN UP HERE! https://www.adafruitdaily.com/
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

OK so part 1 we got our wiring worked out and found an index pulse. Part 2 is we started getting MFM data coming out. Now we’re capturing pulses with gpio bitbanging, and storing all the pulse widths in a large memory array. each track has a 500Khz signal, and outputs data every 5 Hz, so we have a max of 100K samples worst case.
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)

Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries. The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How to Build a Tweeting Weather Bot with Raspberry Pi

When I first started getting into programming, one of my mentors built a project where he took an image every day, overlaid the current weather, and tweeted it. I remember at the time thinking there was no way I could ever build something that complicated. Fast forward to now, it’s...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Mico Is A USB Microphone Based On A Pi Pico

When [Mahesh Venkitachalam] was experimenting with machine learning for audio applications on a Raspberry Pi, he found himself looking for a simple USB microphone. A cheap one was easy to find, but the sound quality and directionality left much to be desired. A large, studio-quality mic would be overkill, so [Mahesh] decided to simply build exactly what was needed: a compact, yet high-quality USB microphone that he called Mico.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

How to Block Ads with Pi-hole on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay

Handy guide from Kamaluddin Khan up on Hackster.io. Using your own Linux gear, you can block ads throughout the whole network. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Apple Disk II Floppy Disk Subsystem … Disk ][

Ok, what a week, getting back to a few more posts on this project! we’re up to step 4 … interfacing with MFM 3.5″ floppies is one thing, but we want to get ready for step 58, where we add some other floppy drive support. since some of ya’ll asked … we have an apple II disk drive(s) on the way. we’re not done with the 3.5″ support yet and we really wanna get that set up first though. shipping can take a while and everything is a little hard to move around pretty much anywhere right now, it will be nice to have this ready for hackin’ later.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Making an MFM encoded floppy reader with a microcontroller

Reading and writing the data on a floppy disk is one task. Another is translation to/from the modified frequency modulation (MFM) data that the floppy stores. Peter Schranz looks to tackle this:. Floppy Disk Controller chips (FDC) are now obsolete and so I thought about emulating a FDC using a...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

reading raw floppy disk data part 5, at night the greaseweazles come

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! we’re ticking down the new year safe and sound here at home together, with a big mug of cocoa, and a lot of floppy hackin’. tonight we started adding ‘greaseweazle’ support to our arduino floppy library. this will let us use any fast-enough arduino hardware with a fabulous open source flux parsing tool that is written in python. basically, we send the flux pattern for each track over usb serial for it to be parsed or saved on a computer. we have been adding each command throughout the day: enabling the motor, running a bandwidth check, setting drive parameters, etc. we are halfway through the track reading code – we got the read data arriving safely at the computer, but it seems that there is a way to ‘encode’ the index pulse into the flux stream and we have to figure out what polarity and data format its expecting. still, feeling really close! hopefully will be able to dump our first disk image this weekend 🙂 code is here while its being worked on https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/greaseweazle/greaseweazle.ino.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

