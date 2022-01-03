ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

McDonald's Stock Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCaKr_0dbYz4c900

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is "uniquely positioned" to take market share despite cost pressures and operational challenges, according to a Piper Sandler analyst who upgraded the fast food titan to overweight from neutral and raised her price target to $282 from $232.

Shares of the Chicago company were off slightly to $267.62 at last check.

Analyst Nicole Miller Regan said in an investor note that recent survey work leaves her "incrementally confident" around McDonald's "industry-leading" ability to deliver on consumers' preference for drive-thru experiences and elevated demand for core hamburger and chicken cuisine categories, according to the Fly.

While the cost pressures and operational challenges facing the broader industry are real, Regan said McDonald's is "uniquely positioned" to leverage its size, scale, operational capabilities, and ongoing investments to take share as it "leans into the high-level consumer trends highlighted by our latest survey."

The restaurant chain's recent recommitment to share repurchase "rounds out its total return policy," the analyst said.

McDonald's recently announced plans to expand a pilot program to automate its drive-through lanes as part of its partnership with IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report.

In October, McDonald's posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings as higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, boosted sales for the restaurant chain.

Same-store sales rose 12.7% for the period on a global basis while U.S. sales jumped by a better-than-expected 9.6%.

Earnings came to $2.86 a share, up 42.2% from a year ago and 40 cents ahead of Wall Street forecasts. Revenue rose 14.4% to $6.2 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $5.42 billion.

McDonald's is scheduled to release its next earnings report on Jan. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Miller
Benzinga

Planet Labs Stock Surges As Piper Sandler Sees 90% Upside

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), an Earth-imaging company, with an Overweight rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 89.75%. Twigg states that the company is leading the "Digitization of Everything via its unique earth imagery data." Planet Labs has a constellation...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Here's Credit Suisse's Monthly Top Stock List

The new names on the list are Disney, Discover Financial Services, Emerson Electric and BioMarin Pharmaceutical. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report made Credit Suisse’s list of top monthly stock picks for January.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Mcd#Mcdonald#Ibm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For McDonald's

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, McDonald’s has an average price target of $286.57 with a high of $314.00 and a low of $270.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: McDonald's To $282, Starbucks To $136 — Which Stock Will Reach All-Time Highs First?

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have both formed long-term bullish chart patterns that could provide massive upside for the long-minded trader and investor. McDonald's is trading in a strong weekly uptrend and Starbucks has formed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern on the weekly chart, with both stocks showing signs...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wolfspeed Shares Gain As Piper Sandler Bumps Up Price Target By 28%

"After being on the sidelines for the last few years, we feel investors should own the stock now," said Harsh Kumar, an analyst at Piper Sandler. "Wolfspeed has the best wafers that allow for a yield advantage when manufacturing large chips," Kumar said, referring to the company's 8-inch wafer line.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, McDonald's, Nio and More

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla surged 7.4% in the premarket following news that it delivered 308,600 vehicles during the fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 263,026. The quarter's deliveries were 70% above year-ago levels and about 30% higher than the prior quarter. McDonald's (MCD) – McDonald's was upgraded...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

II-VI upgraded to overweight at Raymond James, sees 15% upside

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is being upgraded at Raymond James, with the firm putting a $77 price target on shares, implying 15% upside from current levels, as the investment firm believes its data center transceiver segment produced "stronger than expected results." Analyst Simon Leopold said II-VI (IIVI), which makes 400G, 200G and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy