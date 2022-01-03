ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chairman Powell Faces A Tough Year To Come

By Milton Ezrati
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has acted. After months during which Chairman Jerome Powell insisted that inflation was “transitory,” he and others at the Fed have at last begun to take the matter more seriously. They have yet to admit that inflation will last, but they have taken steps – albeit preliminary...

The Fed's Great Unwinding Will Undercut Both Bonds And Stocks

The Federal Reserve's tapering and interest-raising just swung from maybe later to for-sure now. That shift is the ominous inflation signal that means bonds and stocks are destined to fall. Call it the Fed's Great Unwinding. It is more than simply tapering bond buying or incrementally increasing interest rates. It...
BUSINESS
Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Country
China
Mnuchin blasts Biden: 'We surely don't need more spending now'

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined FOX Business' Larry Kudlow on Wednesday to offer his take on the state of the economy right now, and what should be done moving forward as the U.S. faces surging debt and inflation. Kudlow began by noting that the mantra of his show, of...
BUSINESS
