ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Zogby Poll® And Zogby Analytics® Team Bring Decades Of Experience, Knowledge, And Cutting-edge Technology To Help Meet And Exceed The Objectives Of Your Project, Campaign, Or Clients

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are a full-service opinion and market research firm with experience polling in 80+ countries - known for accuracy, quick turnaround, and asking questions others overlook.

Zogby Poll® brings decades of experience, knowledge, and cutting-edge technology to help meet and exceed your objectives

  • Internet-based Polling and Online Surveys

The Zogby Online Survey is a random survey methodology that is highly accurate, cost-effective, and efficient.

  • Live Operator Telephone Polling

Utilizing live in-person interviewers to conduct surveys increases efficiency, lowers non-response bias, and results in the highest quality data possible making our call center one of the most professional and effective call centers in the public opinion research industry-in addition to being one of the few in-house call centers.

  • Customer Satisfaction Surveys

Zogby Analytics prides itself on surveys administered to members or customers to gauge their satisfaction with a specific product or service.

  • Focus Groups - Online & Traditional

Whether online or in-person Zogby Analytics can bring together a demographically diverse group of people assembled to participate in an in-depth discussion about a particular product before it is launched.

  • Zogby Strategies/Analytics/Detailed Analysis of Data

The Zogby Strategies/Analytics approach is a full-service methodology that specializes in providing end-to-end survey research services for government and commercial clients.

  • Zogby Report

Our reporting capabilities include analysis of key demographic groups, identifying areas of concern, and infographics aimed to disseminate key findings to the masses -- from facilitating further data exploration to briefing decks for executive audiences.

  • Biden approval

Biden's approval rating crept up to nearly 50% (strongly approve-26% and somewhat approve-24% combined) while 48% of likely voters disapproved of him (strongly disapprove 36% and somewhat disapprove-13% combined), and 2% were not sure. What's driving President Biden's recent surge? It's his base!

  • Biden job performance

President Biden's job performance is still upside down, as 43% thought it was positive (excellent and good combined) compared with 55% who thought it was negative (fair and poor combined). Only two percent were not sure.

  • Congressional generic

Our polling suggests that Republicans are not in the clear just yet. When we asked likely voters which party's candidate they intended to vote for both Democrat and Republican choices received 43%; other/minor party received 6%, and 9% were not sure/will not vote. Thus, Democrats' failures alone do not guarantee victory.

The Zogby Poll® announces new services designed to provide custom research and insight to leaders of businesses and communities, as well as to individuals.

Biden's job approval improves; job performance remains underwater

Republicans hold slight edge in next year's Congressional election

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-zogby-poll-and-zogby-analytics-team-bring-decades-of-experience-knowledge-and-cutting-edge-technology-to-help-meet-and-exceed-the-objectives-of-your-project-campaign-or-clients-301452747.html

SOURCE The Zogby Poll®

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

Cutting edge balloon technology delivers best-in-class performance

At last, a Balloon that cuts to the heart of the problem. Our CrossCut Balloon contains a flat blade section(s), which is an integral part of the balloon wall with endless possibilities for laser cutting shapes. We can cut any profile or shape e.g., teeth for cutting, ridges for stent positioning/retrieval, slots, or holes for drug eluting applications etc.
ELECTRONICS
vcpost.com

Discover the VaaS Technology That Could Help to Keep Your Business Safe

The technology industry is one of the fastest-growing there is, and while that's hugely beneficial in many ways, it also comes with its pitfalls. Knowledge is power and those with a good grasp of new advancements can either go one or two ways. Thankfully, the majority of people involved in this industry are interested in promoting technology and using it for the greater good - i.e. to enhance our lives or save time.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zogby Analytics
Inc.com

5 Books That Will Help Your Business Gain a Competitive Edge in 2022

If the events of the past almost two years proved anything, it's that the business world is unpredictable. Who could have foreseen that a year and a half after rampant layoffs, companies would be struggling to hire employees? Or that the pandemic-spawned supply chain disruptions of spring 2020 would have gotten worse, not better, by 2022?
NFL
TheStreet

Global Non-volatile Solid State Storage And Memory Technology Market Report 2021: Emerging Memories Take Off And Impact On Manufacturing And Test Equipment

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Memories Take Off (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report address technology developments in non-volatile solid state storage and memory technologies and the impact on manufacturing and test equipment. These non-volatile memory/storage products will impact the digital storage/memory hierarchy including DRAM, SRAM, NOR Flash, NAND Flash and hard disk drives.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

‘Bitcoin Barber’ on cutting edge of crypto

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland barber is growing his business through accepting a growing new form of payment. A Cleveland barber is growing his business by accepting a growing new form of payment. It’s not the styling skills that’s creating a buzz for Waverly Willis’ customers. “I’m...
HAIR CARE
TheConversationAU

Free rapid antigen tests makes economic sense for governments, our analysis shows

Following considerable public pressure over the past few weeks, the federal government has announced concession card holders will soon be able to collect up to ten free rapid antigen tests over three months. But everyone else will continue to have to purchase their own rapid antigen tests, which cost upwards of A$10 a test. In countries like Singapore, the UK and Germany, rapid antigen tests are free for everyone. We’ve developed a model that estimates how cost-effective a policy of government-funded rapid antigen tests for all Australians would be. We’ve released our economic analysis as a pre-print online, which is yet to be...
HEALTH
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft brings MSN Games to the Edge browser to help while away your lunch break

One of the big reasons why Solitaire is the most played game on the world is because it is bundled with Windows, and it can be played safely in the office. One of the major reasons why Edge has any market share is that many offices mandate only the use of Edge and block the installation of other browsers. One of the reasons why MSN News is one of the biggest news sources is that is is built into the New Tab Page in Edge.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Anritsu, In Collaboration With Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing And Power Saving Tests For 5G New Radio Standalone

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first enhanced Network Slicing and User Equipment (UE) power-saving Protocol Conformance Tests for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) have been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon ® X65 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first Release 16 modem-RF system.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC Forms Partnership With Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President Of Romona Consultancy And Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC's Chairman & C.E.O., Mr. Thomas J. Kent Jr., announced today that a special Joint Venture has been put in place with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, the President of Romona Consultancy and Management, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to...
BUSINESS
womenfitness.net

Running Gadgets: How The Latest Technology Can Help Your Running

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch. It is one of the best running devices. It is manufactured by Garmin, a company that specializes in GPS technology for athletic activities. The Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch was created with runners in mind. It’s a good smartwatch because it tracks pulse rate, speed, distance, intervals, and even a training plan on the Garmin app. The real draw here is running phone-free when you want to listen to your playlists and podcasts (Spotify subscription required). The watch stores up to 500 songs for a full six hours of jamming while in GPS mode. Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

The First 6G AI Competition Has Been Launched By OPPO

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the world's leading smart device manufacturers and innovators, officially launched the first 6G AI Competition on December 24, 2021 (Beijing time) on DataFountain (a leading Big Data & AI competition platform). The deep integration of wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI) has become...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Pearson CEO Says Flexibility Is Key to Maximize Remote Instruction for Students

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced school districts nationwide to return to virtual instruction, but there remain concerns about the quality of education students are receiving online. Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, an education publisher and assessment service provider, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about steps educators and parents can take to make the remote learning experience an easier one, noting that one of the biggest advantages teachers can have is flexibility. "You cannot take a rigid timetable that works in the analog world and replicate that in the digital world. You need to have flexibility. Asynchronous learning, I think, is a very important part," he told Cheddar.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy