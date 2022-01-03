ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Life & Specialty Ventures And Cambia Health Solutions Begin Their New Strategic Collaboration

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life & Specialty Ventures and Cambia Health Solutions have finalized the details of a strategic collaboration to advance the medical and dental care and financial well-being of people and families in Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho. Through the partnership, Cambia's LifeMap ancillary insurance business has become part of Life & Specialty Ventures' USAble Life ancillary insurance business. Under the new partnership, USAble Life will begin management of all dental products for Cambia's affiliated health plans. Cambia has gained an ownership position and Board representation in Life & Specialty Ventures.

Both LifeMap and USAble Life have successful, multi-decade histories serving Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan members. The partnership brings substantial expertise and scale together in an organization that will support 1.7 million ancillary members and 1.5 million dental members across 17 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association plans.

Jim Casey, Life & Specialty Ventures chief executive officer, notes, "This partnership represents approximately 30% growth for USAble Life and an opportunity to expand the company's ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of more members."

USAble employs approximately 500 people and operates two business hubs — corporate headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., and the second hub in Jacksonville, Fla. It also has offices in Nashville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble now adds LifeMap's more than 100 employees, primarily based in Portland, Ore.

"The teammates in our new West Coast ( Portland, Ore.) hub bring additional capabilities and capacity that increase our ability to serve our customers," says Rich Macy, chief operating officer of Life & Specialty Ventures.

USAble Life will introduce its products and capabilities to the LifeMap market during 2022, including new and innovative products currently unavailable in LifeMap's markets. These products will continue to be sold and serviced by local teams based in the Pacific Northwest. For dental products, USAble Life will manage product development, underlying dental networks, underwriting, actuarial, marketing, sales support, and other responsibilities. The products will retain the brands of the affiliated health plans in Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho.

More information on all the companies is available at cambiahealth.com, lifemapco.com, and usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.

About Life & Specialty Ventures LLCLife & Specialty Ventures, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., works with our health plan partners to help provide a broad suite of benefits that help improve the health and well-being of members. Our supplemental, life, and disability products are underwritten by USAble Life and co-branded with our partners. Through our dental partnership model, we manage the dental business while leveraging our partners' health brands. For more information, please visit usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.

About Cambia Health SolutionsCambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.3 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit cambiahealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.

About USAble LifeUSAble Life brings the power of partnership to our health plan owners and partners, businesses and their employees, and individual customers. We are strategically positioned to support our partners by providing products and services that complement and enhance their core health insurance offerings. USAble Life is a top 10 supplemental, life, and disability and the top 3 dental carrier in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life--specialty-ventures-and-cambia-health-solutions-begin-their-new-strategic-collaboration-301452740.html

SOURCE Life & Specialty Ventures, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DreamLife Recovery Proud To Announce Partnership With Crest View Recovery Center

DONEGAL, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLife Recovery of Donegal, PA is proud to announce their new partnership with Crest View Recovery Center of Asheville, NC. This partnership will bring the full spectrum of the best addiction treatment services in the country - from medical detoxification to aftercare management - to DreamLife and Crest View clients.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Ideanomics Announces Strategic Investment With InoBat To Collaborate On EV Battery Offerings

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (IDEX) - Get Ideanomics, Inc. Report, a global company that accelerates the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, today announced their strategic investment in InoBat Auto ('InoBat'), a European-based premium battery technology and manufacturing company. The funding will support the completion of InoBat's R&D center and pilot battery plant located in Voderady, Slovakia by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
ozarkradionews.com

Baxter Regional Health System Announces Collaboration with Cardiovascular Associates with New Baxter Clinic

Cardiovascular Associates of Northwest Arkansas has joined Baxter Regional and will now be known as Baxter Regional Cardiovascular Clinic in their same location. Mountain Home, AR – Baxter Regional Health System is pleased to announce that Cardiovascular Associates of North Central Arkansas will be joining the Baxter Regional family of clinics. The clinic, located at 555 West 6th Street in Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be known as Baxter Regional Cardiovascular Clinic beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
TheStreet

Nordic Nanovector Provides Update On PARADIGME, Its Phase 2b Pivotal Trial With Betalutin® In R/R Follicular Lymphoma

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) provides an update on the timeline for PARADIGME, its ongoing pivotal Phase 2b trial of Betalutin ® ( 177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) in 3 rd-line relapsed rituximab/anti-CD20 refractory follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL). The Company reports that 106 patients have been enrolled into PARADIGME as of 6 January 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambia Health Solutions#Usable Life#Blue Cross#Blue Shield Association
WITN

New visitor guidelines begin at Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New visitor guidelines will go into effect Thursday morning at Vidant Health as the omicron variant spreads. Vidant says beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30th, all visitors must wear a hospital-issued mask. Cloth masks will no longer be permitted. The hospital system says visitation will...
GREENVILLE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Strategic Solutions searching for a new CEO

Cayuga Strategic Solutions, an economic development partnership between the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, is looking for a new CEO. According to a CSS news release:. The Chamber and CEDA formed a joint venture in 2014, CSS, to capitalize on their individual strengths and...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
TheStreet

NanoVibronix To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

NanoVibronix Inc., (NAOV) - Get NanoVibronix, Inc. Report, a medical device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

KIA AMERICA APPOINTS STEVEN CENTER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that Steven Center will join the company on January 10 as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will oversee strategy and execution for Kia's sales, service and marketing operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy