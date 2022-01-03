ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Moore Kuehn Encourages QDEL, SEAC, ROG, And VG Investors To Contact Law Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Quidel has agreed to merge with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. Under the proposed transaction, Quidel shareholders will receive $24.68 per share in cash and newly issued shares of the combined company.

  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SEAC)

SeaChange has agreed to merge Triller. Under the proposed transaction, SeaChange will own only 2.3% of the combined company.

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DuPont's acquisition of Rogers. Upon completion of the merger, Rogers shareholders will receive $277.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Rogers' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Ericsson's acquisition of Vonage. Upon completion of the merger, Vonage shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash per share. The proxy statements filed in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq.30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com (212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-qdel-seac-rog-and-vg-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301452559.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

META MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meta Materials Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Meta Materials Inc. ("Meta Materials" or the "Company") (MMAT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Meta Materials securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 4, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (BHG) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 51 million shares of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of U.S. Well Services, Inc. - USWS

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) - Get U.S. Well Services Inc Class A Report concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seac#Vonage Holdings Corp#Qdel#Investors#Rog#Pllc#Quidel Corporation#Seachange International#Rogers Corporation#Sec#Dupont#Ericsson
TheStreet

KIA AMERICA APPOINTS STEVEN CENTER TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that Steven Center will join the company on January 10 as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will oversee strategy and execution for Kia's sales, service and marketing operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises The Armstrong Group On Its Acquisition Of The Ziegenfelder Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised the Armstrong Group on its acquisition of the Ziegenfelder Company (Ziegenfelder), a private, family-owned frozen novelty manufacturer that focuses on producing the highest quality frozen ice treats. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Consumer Group, including Ryan Freeman, William Watkins, David Stead and John Cunningham.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Paysafe Limited (PSFE, BFT) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 8, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) securities from December 7, 2020 through November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ZEN, ROG, NPTN, CPLG, CSPR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Momentive Global Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IQ Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds IQIYI, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report American Depository Shares (ADS) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/iq.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Discovery, Inc. And Encourages Shareholders With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or "the Company") (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report for violations of the securities laws. Investors who...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Nuvei Corporation Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVEI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) resulting from allegations that Nuvei may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Nuvei securities you may be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FFIE SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Investors With Significant Loss To Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: Jan. 28, 2021 - Nov. 15, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 22, 2022 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FFIE Contact An Attorney Now: FFIE@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Faraday Future...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aditxt Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ADTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) and AiPharma Global Holdings LLC is fair to Aditxt shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy