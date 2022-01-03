ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquee Brands Ushers In New Content Era With Recipes Powered By Chicory On Martha.com

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced its partnership with global brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands. Select recipes on Martha.com will now be powered by Chicory, allowing site visitors to shop for ingredients directly on the site using Chicory's signature "Get Ingredients" button. Chicory is the first shoppable recipe technology provider to integrate with Martha.com.

"With Martha.com, we are focused on using digital technology to extend and enhance the values that have built Martha Stewart into one of the most trusted brands in the world," said Neil Fiske, CEO of Marquee Brands. "We are always looking for new ways to improve and simplify our customer's shopping experience. Therefore, we are thrilled to be partnering with Chicory to incorporate this new functionality on our recipe pages."

The Chicory and Marquee Brands partnership comes just after Marquee Brands announced the expansion of Martha.com, an online platform that includes housewares, kitchen goods, recipes and much more, with products designed and curated by the world-renowned lifestyle influencer Martha Stewart. In its expansion, the site aims to bring products to life, making it simple to explore and shop Martha's favorite household picks.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Marquee Brands in this new chapter for Martha.com, and to be selected as their premier provider of shoppable recipe technology," said Chicory Co-Founder and CEO Yuni Sameshima. "Together, we're simplifying the lives of shoppers, taking them from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks."

Martha.com is one of 1,500+ sites that features Chicory's shoppable recipe technology. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button is just one of several digital tools the platform offers to publishers, CPG brands and grocery retailers looking to enhance the online user experience, and drive items to cart.

About Marquee Brands:Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations. Visit Martha.com.

About ChicoryChicory is the leading contextual commerce platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button can be found on over 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like Campbell's and grocery retailers like Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they're planning their grocery purchases. As the pioneer of shoppable recipes and the expert in contextual commerce, Chicory creates the digital tools to take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

Contact: Madeline LenahanPR Manager pr@chicory.co (917) 463-3434

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquee-brands-ushers-in-new-content-era-with-recipes-powered-by-chicory-on-marthacom-301452737.html

SOURCE Chicory

Select recipes on Martha.com will now be powered by Chicory thanks to a new partnership with global brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands. Visitors to Martha Stewart's website can now shop for ingredients directly on the site, using Chicory's signature "Get Ingredients" button. Chicory is the first shoppable- recipe technology provider to integrate with Martha.com.
TheStreet

TheStreet

