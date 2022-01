(TNS) - Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency for Maryland due to COVID-19, which has “spread like wildfire,” he said Tuesday. “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Hogan said and added that Maryland hospitals could house more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients, which would be at least 250% higher than the peak last year.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO