THE ICONIC ABSOLUT COMPANY SELECTS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM ITS SOURCE-TO-CONTRACT PROCESS FOR ALL ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT SPEND ACROSS EUROPE

 5 days ago

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that The Absolut Company, one of the world's leading spirits companies, selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's premier procurement and supply chain software, following a competitive review.

The Absolut Company produces and markets several of the world's leading spirits brands, including Absolut Vodka, Malibu, Kahlúa and Our/Vodka. Located in Stockholm, Sweden, and an integral part of Pernod Ricard, The Absolut Company will be using GEP SOFTWARE to transform its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process, encompassing sourcing, contract management and supplier management to build closer relationships with suppliers across Europe and drive greater value for customers and all stakeholders.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART , recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE , the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWAREGEP SOFTWARE ™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive, and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP ® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact Derek CreeveyDirector, Public Relations GEPPhone: +1 732-382-6565Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-iconic-absolut-company-selects-geps-ai-driven-procurement-software-to-transform-its-source-to-contract-process-for-all-its-direct-and-indirect-spend-across-europe-301452684.html

