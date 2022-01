Fire tore through an old wood-frame house on a bitter cold night in East Orange, claiming the life of an elderly man and turning the street and sidewalk into a sheet of ice. Firefighters were called on Friday night to 38 Westcott Street, where flames were shooting out from the first floor of 2 1/2-story structure. They battled the blaze for three hours and discovered the body of an elderly man, believed to be the occupant, officials said.

