Virginia Lottery announces four $1 million New Year's Raffle winners

MIDDLETOWN, PA – The Pennsylvania Lottery today announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the seventh, two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00369540 and 00404431, were randomly drawn from among more than 100,800 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between December 21 and 27. Ticket number 00369540 was sold at Wawa, 6506 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia and ticket number 00404431 was sold at Turkey Hill, 1434 East Philadelphia Avenue, Gilbertsville, Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO