Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON (Reuters) -World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.25%, to 36,429.18; the S&P 500 gained 14.12 points,...

