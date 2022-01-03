ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) -U.S. investment bank Jefferies Financial Group has asked staff to work remotely until Jan. 31, according to an Instagram post on Monday from its Chief Executive Officer, in another sign that New York’s banking offices looked set for an empty start to the year as the Omicron variant...

Bank of America to increase bonus pool for employees – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Bank of America Corp is planning to increase the bonus pool for its employees, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-07/bofa-sweetens-bonuses-to-make-up-for-its-restraint-last-year?sref=vEQJzSks on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Senior executives are planning to increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%, while sales and trading operations could see...
BUSINESS
Facebook parent’s head of communications leaves company

(Reuters) -The head of communications at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the social media company said late on Friday. Chris Norton, vice president of international communications, will cover the role on an interim basis, a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
BUSINESS
Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
Bank Stocks Fly on Anticipation of Fed Rate Hikes

Many economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in March, helping bank earnings. Bank stocks are starting off the year with a bang in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s adoption of a more hawkish stance on monetary policy. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which...
STOCKS
Young employees are losing out 'on a lot' by not going to the office, business experts say

Encouraging employees to stay home could help curb the spread of Covid-19 — but some leaders are warning that remote work is failing young employees. According to the most recent research from Gallup, about 45% of full-time employees were working partly or fully remotely as of September. And as Covid's highly contagious omicron variant sweeps through the United States, many companies — including Google, Goldman Sachs and Chevron — have once again delayed or changed their return-to-office plans.
HEALTH
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

The stock market can act irrationally, creating opportunities. Doubling your money within a year is possible. But it requires certain circumstances, and I've found five stocks that may fit the bill. The stock market generally makes you wealthy little by little over time; the S&P 500 averages a 10% annual...
STOCKS
