I Love New Amsterdam? Proposal to split NY State into three parts is back

The subject of dividing up the state into three autonomous regions has come up again.

News 10 NBC reports the town of Bethany in Genesee County has scheduled a series of meetings with the town of Marilla in Erie County to discuss the issue. Both town have voted in favor of home rule measures in favor of the split. The meetings would be held:

Sat., Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. in Oneonta, NY at Slogan’s NY Grill

Sat., Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. in Jamestown, NY at Lori’s Kountry Kafe

Sat., Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in Rochester, NY at Red Fedele’s Brook Hous

Supporters say the split would make taxes fairer. Under one proposal, Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond counties would still be called ‘New York’. Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, and Westchester counties would be called ‘Montauk’. Every county north of Westchester would be renamed ‘New Amsterdam’.

The move would require an amendment to the state constitution. Such an amendment was introduced in 2020 by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt. It had the backing of State Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, but neither the Senate bill or a matching Assembly measure made it to the floor for a vote.

