Genesee County, NY

I Love New Amsterdam? Proposal to split NY State into three parts is back

 5 days ago
The subject of dividing up the state into three autonomous regions has come up again.

News 10 NBC reports the town of Bethany in Genesee County has scheduled a series of meetings with the town of Marilla in Erie County to discuss the issue. Both town have voted in favor of home rule measures in favor of the split. The meetings would be held:

  • Sat., Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. in Oneonta, NY at Slogan’s NY Grill
  • Sat., Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. in Jamestown, NY at Lori’s Kountry Kafe
  • Sat., Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in Rochester, NY at Red Fedele’s Brook Hous

Supporters say the split would make taxes fairer. Under one proposal, Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond counties would still be called ‘New York’. Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, and Westchester counties would be called ‘Montauk’. Every county north of Westchester would be renamed ‘New Amsterdam’.

The move would require an amendment to the state constitution. Such an amendment was introduced in 2020 by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt. It had the backing of State Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, but neither the Senate bill or a matching Assembly measure made it to the floor for a vote.

Comments / 50

Guest
5d ago

It would be a blessing to secede from the shithole NYC......keep all the cityits down there , all they do is think they are superior libtards.....i cringe in spring and summer when i see them wandering up here like parasites

Reply(10)
35
Debra Love
5d ago

Why not put it up to a vote by the areas to be remapped.Let each area have an input by those that reside there. I don't think we should leave it up to people we can't trust.Lets face it, the wealthy got their paws all over our government giving themselves raises and benefits to die for.Schools don't get equal funding but we help cover the NYButt! Send out an all inclusive document of w the pros and cons and let us decide our new State.

Reply(1)
21
2G
4d ago

We are not New York City nor do we have anything to do with those people. We have completely different voting ideas and rights. We still are New Yorkers but we need to be recognized for who we are. We need to succeed

Reply
9
