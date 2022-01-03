Indiana fugitive who murdered his girlfriend caught at Massachusetts rest stop
By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
5 days ago
NEWTON, MA – Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday located and apprehended an Indiana man wanted for the Dec. 21, 2021 homicide of...
DELAND, FL – A 14-year-old boy who pulled a gun on a DeLand skating rink employee Friday night was arrested along with his 15-year-old friend who handed him the stolen weapon. Deputies responded to a disturbance call at The Rink (1779 N. Spring Garden Ave., DeLand) around 11:15 p.m....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL – If you were caught drinking and driving during the month of December in Brevard County, you might see your face today on the department’s drunk driving board. “If you are someone who is selfish enough to drink and drive then you are putting yourself...
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Salem County man made his initial appearance on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Jabbar Pierce, 41, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Jan. 6, 2022, and was detained.
A Dubuque man that intended to distribute fentanyl and heroin was sentenced today to more than 3 years in federal prison. Samson S. Jackson, age 35, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 28, 2021 guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Gulfport, Miss. – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey A. Breen of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General, South Central Field Office. Chad Jacob, 55,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5:30 am, three unknown black males entered the Ridge Gas & Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave. While inside the suspects forced their way behind the counter with a gun. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the other suspect stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets then fled the store in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during this incident.
Greenbelt, Maryland – Marius Vaduva, age 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Vaduva will be ordered to pay at least $1,320,829.23 in restitution. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for...
Former police officer Shannon Kepler, 61, was sentenced today in federal court for killing Jeremey Lake on Aug. 5, 2014. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Kepler to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Per the family’s request, he further ordered Kepler to pay restitution in an amount to cover the cost of a headstone for the victim. Kepler was sentenced for using a firearm in the commission of second degree murder. A separate assault charge for firing at Lake’s brother was previously dismissed by Judge Frizzell due to the statute of limitations.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On January 01, 2022, at approximately 4:07 pm, Patrolman Kyle Pimm and Corporal Steve Mandarine were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy located on Route 9 and Bryant Road following a reported motor vehicle theft investigation. The victim contacted the police department and indicated that an unknown actor(s) entered his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and fled the scene traveling westbound on Wells Mills Road. The vehicle, a 2020 blue Toyota, was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while the victim was delivering food to an employee within the CVS.
Jackson, TN – Former Selmer, TN Alderman, Nickolas Atkins, 42, has been sentenced to federal prison for 48 months for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, in March 2018, a...
MANASQUAN, NJ – Manasquan police responded to the area of Broad Street after receiving an alert that an imminent crime and threat was taking place. It turned out it was just a swatting incident, but now, police are aggressively investigating to find the prankster and bring them to justice.
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara seeks the public’s help with identifying the below-pictured suspects in connection with an armed robbery on December 6, 2021. Police responded to a call about a robbery that occurred around 11:48 p.m. in the 400 block of...
STATESBORO, GA: A Burke County man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to operating a cockfighting venue. William Shannon Scott, 49, of Midville, Ga., was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting an Animal in an Animal Fighting Venture, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Scott to pay a fine of $2,500 and a special assessment of $100 and to forfeit the land on which the fights were held, prohibited him from owning birds or fowl or engaging in cockfighting, and ordered him to serve two years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of three cases involving the trafficking of illegal narcotics in the Western District of Louisiana. Two of these cases were Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) cases. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the completion of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation in the Western District of Louisiana. Robert Edward Simpson, 49, of Benton, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 292 months (24 years, 4...
CONCORD – Christopher Yule, 30, and Jacob Brady, 30, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges and related charges, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. Yule pleaded guilty two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Brady pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
LAKELAND, FL – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unidentified male in a death investigation case. On Monday, January 3, 2022, the decedent was found in an area near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland. He is a middle-aged white male, approximately 5’10”, missing several teeth from his lower right jaw.
ATHENS, TX – An Athens Police Department investigation led to the arrest of a suspected child abuser Wednesday night. APD Detective Cpl. Jacob Sumrall, along with a team of his Detectives and Patrol Officers, served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his residence in Athens for 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child.
Manchester Township NJ – On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the area of State Highway 37 and Colonial Drive, to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving two motor vehicles that collided near the intersection. Upon arrival, officers...
Greenbelt, Maryland – A superseding indictment charging members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, extortion, and money laundering was unsealed today as to eight defendants. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned the indictment on December 22, 2021. The superseding indictment charges the following defendants with racketeering conspiracy:
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 8