Indiana State

Indiana fugitive who murdered his girlfriend caught at Massachusetts rest stop

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
NEWTON, MA – Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the United States Marshals Service on Wednesday located and apprehended an Indiana man wanted for the Dec. 21, 2021 homicide of...

