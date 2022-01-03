Dallas police discover major chop shop hidden in woods

Former police officer Shannon Kepler, 61, was sentenced today in federal court for killing Jeremey Lake on Aug. 5, 2014. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Kepler to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Per the family’s request, he further ordered Kepler to pay restitution in an amount to cover the cost of a headstone for the victim. Kepler was sentenced for using a firearm in the commission of second degree murder. A separate assault charge for firing at Lake’s brother was previously dismissed by Judge Frizzell due to the statute of limitations.

