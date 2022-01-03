ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kyrie Irving is set to make season debut on Wednesday vs. Pacers

 5 days ago
Exactly one week after returning to the Nets facility to practice for the first time since the NBA regular season began, Kyrie Irving is expected to return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 5, as the Nets visit the Indiana Pacers, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Irving, who recently said he wasn’t “prepared” to live with the basketball consequences of rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine, has watched his team get off to a 23-11 start to the season, currently good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Unless Irving becomes fully vaccinated to comply with a local New York City mandate, he will be restricted to playing in road games for the rest of the regular season and the duration of the playoffs.

The Nets have seven upcoming road games in January. Following Wednesday’s trip to Indiana, the Nets will return home for games against the Bucks and Spurs, before heading to Chicago on Jan. 12. The team will begin a four-game road trip on Jan. 17, with stops in Cleveland, Washington, San Antonio and Minneapolis, and will later play the Warriors on the road in a must-see game on Saturday, Jan. 29.

It remains to be seen if Steve Nash will immediately insert Irving into the starting lineup, but Irving has started ever game he’s ever played in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving makes efficient return in Nets' win over Pacers

Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can’t play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he’ll be able to put on a show for his own fans.
NBA
