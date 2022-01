PHOENIX — During a Phoenix Suns loss to the Celtics in Boston, a few fans were heckling Suns forward Emanuel Terry, a story retold by TNT’s Chris Haynes. Terry is one of a few signings by the Suns this year through the 10-day hardship exemption and among the dozens that have helped the league maintain healthy enough rosters during a December in which the NBA had a COVID-19 outbreak. Suns point guard Chris Paul addressed the fans and told them to respect Terry because guys like him are the reason the league is able to get through this season.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO