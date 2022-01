Whether it is an injured hiker or a stuck vehicle that was four-wheeling, the NYS DEC sure knows how to step in for the save. While the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation might make it look easy, many times the actual rescue is far from a simple task. All throughout the state of New York people will head into the woods for what seemed like a relaxing day enjoying the best of outdoor life when something goes terribly wrong. When that happens, many times the DEC is called and gets out to help.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO