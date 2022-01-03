The Phone Call That Changed Penélope Cruz’s Life

Pedro Almodóvar is entering his fifth decade as a director. The Spanish master of melodrama and creating complex, challenging stories for women and queer people started his career as a punk filmmaker in post-Franco Madrid with 1980’s Pepi, Luci, Bom, an outrageous, John Waters-esque comedy about female sexuality. Forty-one years and over twenty films later, Almodóvar stands as one of the most respected, thoughtful filmmakers in the world, noted for his colorful production designs and ability to tell transgressive stories with a progressive heart. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated a tremendous cavalcade of actors willing to show up for his projects time and time again, whether they be lead or small supporting roles. These include Antonio Banderas, Rossy de Palma, Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave, Cecilia Roth, Javier Cámara, and Marisa Paredes.
