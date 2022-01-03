Mississippi coroner: Fourth person dies following New Year’s Eve party mass shooting

A fourth person has died as a result of a New Year’s Eve mass shooting in Gulfport.

Nathaniel Harris, 42, died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Harris was in critical condition in the hospital following the shooting which occurred just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said.

According to reports, a fight started at a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting. Police responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

The three other people killed were identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

The three other people wounded are expected to recover, authorities said.

Gulfport (Mississippi) Police Chief Chris Ryle said the party had a deadly combination – drugs, alcohol and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” Ryle said.

Investigators believe more than 50 shots were fired from a range of weapons including handguns and assault rifles.