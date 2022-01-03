ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti PM flees under gunfire as Haiti rings in new year

By HAROLD ISAAC - Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has welcomed the new year with violence as Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves...

Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
TheDailyBeast

‘Bandits and Terrorists’ Tried to Assassinate Haiti’s PM During Independence Day Celebrations

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
dallassun.com

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between his security forces and an armed gang. One person died and two were injured in the gun battle, which forced Henry and others to seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti's independence from France.
BBC

Haiti PM Ariel Henry survived assassination attempt - officials

Gunmen tried to kill Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the country's independence, officials say. The incident happened as Mr Henry took part in the ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves. Video posted online showed the...
yonkerstimes.com

New Details Emerge About Christian Hostages Released from Haiti: “They Were Freed and a Ransom Was Paid”

Our story posted on YonkersTimes.com concerning the Dec. 16 release of 17 Christian hostages held for 60 days in Haiti, (http://yonkerstimes.com/what-happened-with-the-christian-us-hostages-in-haiti-were-they-released-or-freed-was-a-ransom-paid-where-was-the-calvary-the-us-army-rescue/) resulted in a high volume of emails and calls from our readers, and from interested Americans across the country. On October 16, a group of missionaries from Christian Aid...
Black Enterprise

U.S. Officials Charge Suspect Connected to The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
Clanton Advertiser

Ringing the New Year in with luck

The start of a new year has been the reason for celebrations for thousands of years. The first record of festivities of New Year are from ancient Babylon, 4,000 years ago. According to The History Channel website, Babylonians celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox—a day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness. The celebration was named Akitu and had religious importance. However, not all New Year traditions have such a logical origin. To celebrate the New Year in modern times, the most iconic tradition is dropping a giant ball in New York City’s Times Square at the stroke of midnight. Millions of people around the world watch the event, which has taken place almost every year since 1907. In Mexico, families walk in circles around the outside of the house at midnight with luggage to say farewell to the “Old Year” leaving. South Africans celebrate the date by throwing old furniture or broken appliances out of the window — an occasion many women around the world can relate to. New Year traditions are endless and found in every country in the world. Cultures hang on superstitions to ensure their good destiny for the coming year, but why superstitions? Some of the world’s most well-known superstitions originated from the best logic and reasoning including those that Americans observe.
Reuters

Two Haitian journalists killed by gang outside Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists...
