Report: LAFC hiring Steve Cherundolo as manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC will introduce former United States men's national team defender Steve Cherundolo as their next manager on Monday, ESPN reported. Cherundolo, 42, replaces Bob Bradley, who left the team after his...

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
New LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo plans to maintain continuity amid roster changes

Now “Steve the Successor” gets his turn at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Steve Cherundolo was officially welcomed as the second on-field leader in the club’s five-year history during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. Cherundolo, 42, has never been...
