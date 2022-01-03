Antonio Brown, Bucs coaches disagreement on ankle was reason for mid-game departure: report

So Antonio Brown was, in fact, making a grand “I’ve just been fired” exit.

When the wide receiver removed his uniform and left the Buccaneers sideline shirtless in the middle of the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets , he did so because the coaching staff had just cut him right there, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and the coaching staff had told him to go into the game.

Brown, who did not practice Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury, did not think he was healthy enough to even play.

That disagreement inevitably led to his getting cut from the team right then and there.

“The response, then, from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was ‘if you are not going to go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here,’” Rapoport reported.

Brown was then told to get off the sideline.

Arians did not explain this when asked after the game of the situation, but did confirm Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

Brown’s actions were step more than just being told to leave the sideline.

On Monday he acknowledged knowing he left in the middle of the game by sharing a photo to his Instagram story of him arriving at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in an all black pre-game outfit. He wrote a caption next the photo: “I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin.”

“Super Gremlin” is the title of a song by Kodak Black, the chorus of which seems eerily similar to Brown’s situation with the Bucs:

“We could’ve been superstars. Remember when we was jackin’ cars. Now it’s not safe for you. You switched like a p----, lil’ b----.”

By now every football fan and pundit has seen the footage of Brown removing himself from the Buccaneers brand in the public eye by pulling off his jersey and pads and tossing them to the side and then removing his undershirt and gloves and tossing those into the crowd.

He gave himself a final curtain call, waving a peace sign to fans and jogging off into the tunnel as play continued on the opposite end of the field.

Brown was actually almost tackled by security which mistook him for a shirtless fan on the field until they realized who it was, according to Fox Sports . Another report said Brown had also asked state troopers for a ride to the airport, but was denied, according to Sports Illustrated .

After the game, Brown posted a photo of himself to his social media pages in that same pregame outfit with the same caption, “Super Gremlin.”

His posts didn’t end there.

He then shared two more photos on Instagram: The first was a photo of him smiling in a camouflage outfit as an ad for Fashion Nova men that he captioned, “Football is what we do, not who we are! Love.” The second post was of him during a game with the Bucs (fully in uniform) tossing a football in front of him. He captioned that photo, “Big MAD (Making A Difference). Thanks for the opportunity.”

He also took his early day off from work to release his new song “Pit Not the Palace,” which he continued to promote on his social media pages into Monday.