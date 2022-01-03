ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan Announces State Employee Union Agreements

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that Maryland has reached historic agreements with the two largest employee unions that include substantial salary increases.

The unions that came to terms with the state are: Maryland Professional Employees Council Local 6197 (MPEC) and AFSCME Maryland Council 3.

“We have successfully completed historic agreements with all of the unions,” Hogan said. “I want to thank all hardworking state employees for their dedicated service.”

Effective Jan. 1, nearly 23,000 state employees will receive a $1,000 bonus, a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and make-up pay for those who didn’t receive an increment last year.

Wage increases will continue throughout the year, with a 3% COLA on Jul. 1, Regular increments of approximately 2% in FY 23 and a 2% COLA Jul. 1, 2023.

These agreements follow the footsteps of previous union agreements with nurses, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other frontline healthcare workers.

CBS Baltimore

Omicron Surge Leads To Almost 30% Positivity In Maryland, Hogan Announces 10 New Testing Sites To Relieve Pressure On Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Omicron is ravaging Maryland, with the state recording another record-high positivity rate that is just shy of 30%. Maryland’s positivity rate is now just shy of 30%; more than 12,000 new cases @wjz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9Fd4xum8h4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 6, 2022 And state officials are trying to take the pressure off emergency rooms by opening up 10 testing sites outside hospitals by the end of next week. No appointments are necessary, and they will open seven days a week. Here are the locations: UM Laurel Medical Center (Laurel) UM Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata) UM Capital Region Medical Center (Largo) Doctors Community...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

After Council Votes Against Renewing Policy, A.A. County Health Officer Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hours after the council voted not to renew Anne Arundel county’s indoor mask mandate, County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman issued a masking mandate for both indoor and outdoor public areas where distancing isn’t possible, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Friday. The new mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 31. Earlier Friday the council voted not to extend Pittman’s countywide mask mandate, which ended at noon. The council voted 4 to 3 to extend the mandate, but the extension needed a supermajority to pass. Four Democrats voted for extending the mandate, and three Republicans...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Communication Woes Cited In Report On Maryland’s Evictions Panel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Access to Counsel in Evictions Task Force has indicated in its first report to Gov. Larry Hogan that murky details and last-minute communication have kept task force members from providing adequate protection to tenants on the cusp of eviction amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Task force members Pam Newland and Luke Lanciano said in a letter to Hogan that they were denied pertinent data and information that would help them better protect Marylanders on the verge of losing their homes due to financial hardships created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The scathing letter detailing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Record Number of Marylanders Test Positive for Covid-19; Baltimore City To Provide Schools With 100,000 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Northern Parkway testing site in Baltimore hours before it opened — waiting for a hard-to-get Covid-19 test as the city recorded its highest positivity rate ever: 33%. That is above the almost 29% positivity overall in Maryland. 🚨 Baltimore’s health commissioner says the positivity rate in the city is now 33%; she says on December 20th, 306 #Covid_19 patients occupied hospital beds in Baltimore. Now, 822 patients are hospitalized with covid. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022 More than 10k new cases reported in Maryland today; the positivity rate is now above 28%...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Open 20 New COVID-19 Testing Sites, Including 10 Next Week, Hogan Says

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — An additional 20 state-run COVID-19 testing clinics will open near hospital sites across Maryland in the coming weeks, meeting the public’s demand for tests as the Omicron variant causes a surge in cases and potentially reducing emergency room visits from Marylanders looking for a test, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. Ten of the centers will be fully operational by the end of next week, Hogan said. Those first 10 locations are: University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo Doctors Community Hospital in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis, Anne Arundel Fire Departments Ask For Public’s Help To Alleviate COVID-19 Strain On First Responders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments are asking for the community’s help in alleviating the strain its first responders are facing as a result of the strain COVID-19 and its variants are causing. The positivity rate in the county has reached 30 percent, resulting in an intensive care unit occupancy rate of nearly 92 percent, according to county Health Department data the fire departments cited in a statement. The departments are asking people to avoid going to emergency departments for minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, low-grade fevers and seek care from primary care physicians or urgent...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 12,000 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the statewide positivity rate fell slightly, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 36, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,208. The state reported 59 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,868 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate dipped to 28.3% over the past 24 hours, a 1.68% decrease. Friday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Inspector General Report Finds Many Baltimore County Employees Have Never Had A Background Check

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – Baltimore County has not conducted background checks on a large number workers, leading the government to employ people who have committed crimes or endured financial difficulties that could create security problems, according to a new report. Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan highlighted these issues in a report on Baltimore County’s employment background program, which she made public today. Her office revealed that in a random sampling of 300 employees, more than 25% had one or more “significant financial issues in their background” that ranged from defaulting on creditors to evading taxes and even filing for bankruptcy. Some...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Nears 30%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland contends with rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the percentage of residents testing positive is approaching 30%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. Data released Thursday shows 3,172 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 patients since Wednesday. Infections rose by 12,735, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 788,965 since the start of the pandemic. At least 11,809 residents have died of COVID-19 after the state recorded 54 new deaths. The statewide positivity rate rose to 29.98%, a 1.42% increase in the past 24 hours. That’s compared to 26.88% on...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Council Votes To Extend State Of Emergency

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County on Monday night voted 6-1 to extend its State of Emergency period to Feb. 7, unless County Executive Johnny Olszewski declares an end to the emergency first. Olszewski declared a local state of emergency last week on Dec. 27 to shore up the county’s COVID-19 response. At the time Olszewski also announced an indoor mask mandate that will be in place until Jan. 31. The emergency declaration is intended to give Baltimore County more flexibility in the way it protects residents from COVID-19, while making it easier for the county to get whatever support it needs from the state and federal governments. The measures come as Maryland has seen its COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in recent weeks. Hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 in Maryland on Tuesday, with at least 500 of those in intensive care.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State of Emergency: Governor Hogan Warns Next 4-6 Weeks ‘Most Challenging’ Time of Pandemic As Hospitalizations Reach Record High

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is under a new 30-day state of emergency as hospitals struggle with more than 3,000 patients right now, a record number. Maryland’s positivity rate is now more than 27% @wjz pic.twitter.com/oekoYbQDpG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 Governor Larry Hogan issued a dire warning that the worst of the wave will likely not end until the middle of next month. New state of emergency proclamation for Maryland https://t.co/VdlUw843gc @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging times of the pandemic,” Hogan told reporters.  “Our latest projections as of today show that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ahead Of Return To Classroom, Scott Announces 100K Tests, 80K Masks Will Be Given To City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With students set to return to the classroom, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said the city will give 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to Baltimore City Public Schools. Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person schooling, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education. “I hear directly from students all the time who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning, it will not work for me.'” he said. “And we all know that the best place for students to learn is in...
BALTIMORE, MD
