Governor Hochul Announces Partnership Between NYS Department of Health and New York National Guard to Bolster Support Capabilities for Health Care Facilities in Need of Staff

Cover picture for the articleNYS DOH Will Begin Training New York National Guard Soldiers to Become Certified EMTs. Certification Will Result in Service Members Being Available For Clinical Deployment in Areas of Need. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday December 31st, announced a new partnership between the New York State Department of Health and...

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, dead at 93

Marilyn Bergman, known for her song lyrics, has died at the age of 93, Fox News Digital can confirm. The Grammy and Oscar-winning lyricist passed away at 1:15 AM Pacific Time on Saturday at her home with her husband Alan Bergman and her daughter Julie by her side. The cause of death was respiratory failure.
Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
