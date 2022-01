Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning but we talked on the phone about Kanga & Jax!. Poor Kanga has been in our care for over 100 days, and while in her foster home, she met and fell in love with her new boyfriend Jax! Both cats start out a bit shy at first, and are looking for a home where they can get a lot of TLC and be allowed to settle in at their own pace. They both like to have a good hiding place to snuggle into, and spend their days catnapping, getting into shenanigans, and chasing each other about the house. This cute couple is hoping to find a furever home to honeymoon to together!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO