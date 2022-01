Mary Cosby is one of the most controversial stars on the Bravo network. She faced allegations of racism in the first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a tradition which continues in the still-airing second season. In particular, fans have taken issue with certain insensitive comments on the show about Mexican and Asian people. Cosby first attempted to apologize for her words amidst the initial backlash, but now she's calling out critics on social media one by one. And it's not going over so well.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO