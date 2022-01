Watching a formidable South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team take down the willing but somewhat overmatched Washburn Castle Guards on Tuesday night, I was struck by one thing I hadn’t noticed during the game: the referees. They must have done a great job, because nobody yelled a thing at them all night. I know I saw players shoot free throws and get called for fouls. I just didn’t think anything of it. Which brings me to officials, or lack thereof, how invaluable they are to sports, and the need for fans to treat them right.

