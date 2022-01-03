ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Cooler overnight...nice for the rest of the week

By Derek Beasley, Cindy Preszler
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpdaI_0dbYnCsW00

FORECAST:

Cooler air will move in overnight through Tuesday in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area early Monday morning. Temps tonight will settle into the 40s and 50s across the area under mostly clear skies. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid and upper 70s. Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with sunny skies and highs near 80 through Friday. Highs will
reach the low 80s this weekend under partly cloudy skies.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain, Black Ice Possible As Wintry Mix Passes Through On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Radar#Fox 4
KWCH.com

Cooler Sunday, then a warmer week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather will briefly return on Sunday before a changing weather pattern brings mild weather for the week ahead. A strong cold front will move through the state overnight, bringing gusty north winds through Sunday morning. Gusts up to 40...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild Saturday, Temps To Plummet Again Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see a slight break from the single digit temperatures, before they plummet back down again on Sunday. By Saturday morning, temperatures were mild compared to the last few days; statewide, all regions were above zero, and most were into the double digits. It’ll get up to 30 degrees in the metro, higher than the average temp of 24. But still, it won’t exactly feel warm due to the wind chill. By 11 p.m. Saturday, it’ll feel well below zero, and Sunday morning will feel like 20 below. Good morning! 🌅 Temps escalated quickly but it's not exactly WARM...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Freezing Rain Predicted For Much Of Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday. Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st! Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight. There’s a Winter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold blast overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn low clouds and patchy fog kept temperatures on the cooler side around the metro today. Highs only topped out in the middle 30s around town. Just to the west, a little more sunshine helped to push temperatures into the 40s for Fremont and Columbus. Just as quickly as the thaw arrived, another blast of cold air is on the way tonight. A cold front will move through the metro between 7 and 8pm, bringing strong north wind gusts of 30 to 35mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by 10pm, with overnight lows near 11 degrees. Wind chills may briefly drop below zero early Sunday morning.
OMAHA, NE
Mysuncoast.com

A warm weekend, then cooler next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a warm January weekend and just about perfect beach weather. Rain chances stay low, too. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide south across the Suncoast on Monday. That front could bring a few isolated showers Monday and it will definitely let much cooler air return. Much cooler, in this case, means low 70s, which is average for this part of January. Extreme cold returns to the northern states, while we hold on to mild snowbird temps on the Suncoast!
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Windy With Spotty Showers Sticking Around

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Look for a repeat of Friday’s weather across South Florida, for the most part. It will be a somewhat windy weekend with gusts up to 25 mph in some areas. The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build-out of the east-northeast and...
MIAMI, FL
Q2 News

A cool weekend; warmer and drier conditions through most of next week

A cold day Saturday. Temperatures started off warm in the 40s and 30s but decreased as the day progressed. The weekend will remain cool with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Saturday night will be another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens. East of Billings will see colder temperatures tonight near zero and maybe in the negatives.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy