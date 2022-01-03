ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Fort Lee Police Nab Accused Overnight Vehicle Prowler, Urge Owners To Lock Cars, Take Keys

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yI3sj_0dbYn1Fm00
Fort Lee police Photo Credit: FLPD

A bandit seen on home security video burglarizing cars overnight was nabbed by Fort Lee police, authorities said.

Officers responding to a resident’s call on Arcadian Way found Anthony Lewis, 31, of Springfield, MA walking along Palisade Avenue near Route 5, Capt. Edward Young said.

They quickly confirmed not only that he was the bandit captured on video, Young said: Lewis had committed or tried to commit several other vehicle burglaries. He was charged with two counts each of burglary and criminal attempt and was released pending court action under New Jersey’s bail reform law of 2017.

Young, meanwhile, urged owners to always lock their vehicles and take their fobs no matter where or for how long they park.

The overwhelming majority of vehicle burglars don’t technically “break in.” Many simple test door handles. If a vehicle is locked, they keep moving. If it’s not, they get to work.

Thieves know what to look for. Some vehicles won't lock if the fob is still in them. Others have side mirrors that fold when the car is locked.

Surveillance cameras aren't much of a deterrent. Many thieves wear hoodies or hide their faces in other ways -- with COVID face masks, for instance. Most cameras don't have high-enough resolution to capture accurate facial features from a distance, especially in low light.

Figuring the insurance will cover it doesn't take into account how that actually will affect the owner's rates -- especially when his or her carrier discovers the fob was left in an unlocked vehicle.

Equally mistaken is the idea that locks won't make a difference because thieves will try to break in, anyway. Police say they ordinarily don't need to work more than a single block before finding an available ride without having to force their way in. Then you or your neighbor's wheels are gone.

The thieves prefer neighborhoods with trees, fences and other dividers between homes, those with fewer people out and around -- and those with higher-end vehicles available.

This video from Fort Lee police shows how quickly it's done:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

An off-duty North Bergen police officer was killed in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday. Officer Julio Luis Noriega was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from his burning Honda near 41st Street around 7 a.m., authorities confirmed. Noriega, who joined the township department two years ago, was pronounced...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple From Ulster County Nabbed With 10 Pounds Of Pot In Suitcase, Police Say

A couple from the region were busted with a gun and 10 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase during a routine traffic stop by New York State Police. The bust took place around 1:30 a.m, Saturday, Jan. 1, when state troopers stopped a 2010 Nissan Altima on North Front Street in Kingston for a traffic law violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

The bodies of a couple were found just before noon Saturday in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lee, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: Fleeing Shoplifter Struck On Busy Route 4

A fleeing shoplifter was struck and injured running across Route 4 in River Edge, authorities said. Jaime Rojas, a 35-year-old repeat offender from Bloomfield, was standing at the bus shelter on the westbound side of the highway around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when police investigating a shoplifting at the nearby CVS spotted him, River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker said.
Daily Voice

iPads Worth $2K Stolen From Morris County Target: Police

Two iPads worth nearly $2,000 were stolen off the counter of a Morris County Target store Wednesday, authorities said. A man from Orange was arrested after allegedly grabbing the iPads, running out the door and fleeing in a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot of the Target on Route 46 in Washington Township, local police said Friday.
ORANGE, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Young
Person
Anthony Lewis
Daily Voice

4-Car Glen Rock Pileup Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized following a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning in Glen Rock.The four-vehicle crash sent an SUV into a utility pole in the 700 block of Ackerman Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.Glen Rock police and EMS responded, along with a paramedic team from the Valley Hospital in Rid…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead In East Orange Fire

An elderly man died in a fire that ravaged a home in East Orange overnight, authorities told Daily Voice. The blaze broke out around midnight at a home on Westcott Street, where firefighters found flames and heavy smoke billowing from the first floor of a 2.5-story home, initial reports say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Nab#Prowler#Surveillance Cameras#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Daily Voice

Man Lying In PA Yard Tried Killing Person Checking On Him: Report

A man who was found lying in a central Pennsylvania yard attempted to murder the man who went to check on him, PennLive reports. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a man driving down Carriage Lane in Mount Pleasant Township noticed William Knotts, 40, lying outside a home, the outlet says citing an affidavit for probable cause.
Daily Voice

Police: Drill Music Rapper Bizzy Banks Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun In Hackensack SWAT Raid

Drill music rapper Bizzy Banks was busted with drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT team raid Friday morning at his Hackensack apartment, authorities said. Born Majesty Blessed Moses, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native was processed on drug, weapons and money laundering charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, City Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy