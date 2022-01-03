ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Authentic NY Bagel Shop Comes To Bergen County

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Bagel Boss is opening in Teaneck Photo Credit: Contributed

A new bagel shop boasting New York-style bagels is coming to New Jersey.

Family-owned and operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings its authentic bagels to Teaneck.

The company's 14th location is owned by Teaneck residents Edward and Sophia Asante.

Bagel Boss bagels are made and formed in New York by fifth and sixth-generation bagel bakers, and then baked fresh on-premise in New Jersey.

”Our commitment to providing authentic New York bagels and gourmet coffee, coupled with our food innovation and extraordinary customer service places us in a prime position for future growth in and out of New York,“ said fifth generation bagel & bialy baker Adam Rosner, Founder & Chairman of Bagel Boss.

Bagel Boss of Teaneck is Kosher and open Sunday through Friday and closed on Saturday.

Bagel Boss, 1280 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

