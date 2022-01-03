ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's resolutions can benefit kids, say pediatricians. Here are some ideas for 2022

By Lauren Kent, CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — New Year's resolutions aren't just for adults anymore. A new year can bring new excitement and opportunities to grow for kids, too. They can learn to focus on healthy habits and new goals just like adults. New Year's resolutions can be a beneficial way for kids...

