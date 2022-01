In the NFL, such as it is, there are generally very few good actors or reliable sources. The sport attracts and creates and rewards selfishness and subterfuge and cynicism in its participants, leaving fans with nothing to trust but our own eyes, and even that gets filtered through our own biases. It’s not a great state of affairs! But it’s all we have. So when something happens like what happened Sunday, when Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform and left the Buccaneers sideline in the middle of a game, we’ve got to go—for the time being, anyway—by what we saw. And what we saw did not look good for Brown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO