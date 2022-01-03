ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

You know that fresh, plump, lit-from-within skin? Biossance’s new Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum is all of that in a bottle. The unique, intensely hydrating formula works two-fold to combat the dehydration and dryness that robs skin of its bounce and luminosity, while also keeping it youthful and smooth. That’s all thanks to a clinically-tested cocktail of supercharged ingredients that work instantly and over time. Ahead, a deep dive on three of the serum’s top benefits and the simplified science behind each.

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as your winter coat traps heat and keeps your body warm, a trio of clinically-tested ingredients called...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Peptide#Hydration#Rapid Plumping Complex#Pga
Refinery29

This Is How Often You Need To Change Your Pillowcases For Clear Skin

Over the past few years, we've pretty much all become fastidious about being clean. From never leaving the house without a bottle of hand sanitiser to disinfecting our mobile phones after a night out, even those who previously weren't that bothered about bacteria are on board. Are your hands really spotless unless you sang "Happy Birthday" all the way through?
SKIN CARE
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

Do you have dehydrated skin? Here's how to tell — plus 6 products to treat it

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some. Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream. Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

This Highly Rated Moisturizer Offers the Benefits of Retinol Without Harsh Side Effects

New York dermatologist Dennis Gross, MD has made waves in the skin-care industry. He’s formulated the number-two best-selling skin-care product on sephora.com—Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel ($88)—his products are sold in many stores around the world and his brand new Ferulic Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($75) is available for this week’s installment of BeautyPass’s Free Gift Friday.
SKIN CARE
SPY

Never Take on a Project Without a Tool-Friendly Pair of Work Pants

Every man needs some of the best work pants if he wants to be ready for chores, projects, manual labor, or just stylishly looking like it. A great pair of work pants is tough and durable and made from high-quality fabrics. For serious work, you want these pants to be able to take a beating and handle dirt, cuts and regular washing. Given they’re designed to be used for work, many work pants also include extra or oversize pockets or loops to carry around any tools you might need. But not everyone needs construction work-level protection; some of the best work pants...
APPAREL
shefinds

The Worst Makeup Removal Methods You Could Be Following If You Have Wrinkles, According To A Dermatologist

After a long day, oftentimes nothing feels better than taking off your makeup and starting your nightly skincare routine. How you remove your makeup contributes to your skin’s overall appearance, so it’s important to know what methods can help—or deter— you from your skincare goals. We spoke to Dr. Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair about the best ways to remove your makeup that don’t contribute to the normal effects of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles. If you’ve ever wondered what removal mistakes you might be making that affect your skin’s glow (or lack of it!) read on for helpful tips for taking off makeup.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy