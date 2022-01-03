Run to CFP only the beginning, Wolverines say

The story around NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps getting murkier when it comes to what is going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player after leaving the football game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium—in unforgettable fashion—against the New York Jets. Reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay...
Nick Saban is 70 years old. As he and Alabama get ready for the national championship — and as people might wonder how much he has left in the tank — ESPN personality Paul Finebaum made a bold prediction. During Friday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Finebaum...
The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spoke to the media Wednesday in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs for the national title game Monday night. Below is everything O’Brien said during his media availability, via ASAP Sports. Q. Just as a general rule of...
Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
In an exclusive interview with The Next Round, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke in detail about his departure and what went into the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He also touched on the potential interest from other schools, in particular, the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.
Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
Georgia will get a chance at redemption for this season’s SEC Championship loss when they go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship. While it’s unclear the Bulldogs have the ability take down their conference rivals, it’s become very obvious that quarterback...
Another year, another round of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors. This time, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh may be tempted to leave the Wolverines for an NFL job. From The Athletic:. And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side...
The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list. As of right now,...
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
News broke earlier this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — who entered the 2021 season on the hot seat, then proceeded to shatter expectations and carry Michigan to the program’s first ever College Football Playoff berth — could leave his post in Ann Arbor for the NFL.
Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
