Report: LAFC hiring Steve Cherundolo as manager

LAFC will introduce former United States men’s national team defender Steve Cherundolo as their next manager on Monday, ESPN reported.

Cherundolo, 42, replaces Bob Bradley, who left the team after his contract expired at the end of the 2021 season. Bradley was later named the head coach at Toronto FC.

Cherundolo managed the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC’s USL Championship affiliate, last season.

Prior to joining the LAFC organization in early 2021, he spent several years as an assistant with Hannover 96, VfB Stuttgart, the U.S. men’s national team and Germany’s U-15 team.

Cherundolo had a 15-year playing career as a right back at Hannover (1999-2014), making more than 400 first team appearances. He also earned 87 caps and scored two goals for Team USA, competing in both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

LAFC went 12-13-9 last season to finish ninth the MLS Western Conference standings.

–Field Level Media

