West Virginia has welcomed a few more friends over since the local National Park Service entity was re-designated a year ago. By virtue of a congressional omnibus package passed by both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020, the New River Gorge National River — originally created in 1978 — became the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the 63rd National Park and the 20th National Preserve in the United States.

14 DAYS AGO