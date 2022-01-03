ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County Man Found Shot Dead In Front Yard Of Home, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The front yard where the victim was found dead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was shot dead in the front yard of a home in Fairfield County, authorities said.

Andre Brown, age 36, of Bridgeport, was found around 10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, in the front yard of a home at 100 Marcel St., in Bridgeport.

According to Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, emergency personnel located Brown lying in the front yard at that location and quickly transported him to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

"Detectives are working several strong leads at this time," Gilleran said. "The Bridgeport Police Department would like to offer its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Brown."

Gilleran said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

