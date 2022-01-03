ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Prices Jittery Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices fell on Monday morning, erasing small gains from earlier in the day, as OPEC+ is largely expected to continue easing the collective production cuts by 400,000 bpd next month. At the start of trading for 2022, oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade but dropped in...

oilprice.com

DailyFx

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, WTI, Non-Farm Payrolls, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Canadian Dollar soared with rising crude oil prices on Thursday. All eyes are on incoming jobs data from the United States, Canada. USD/CAD wedged breakout in focus as WTI clears key resistance. The Canadian Dollar was one...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are putting in a mixed performance on Friday, but still headed to their biggest weekly gain since mid-December as a slew of positive developments encouraged traders to add to their bullish positions. The week started with the news that bullish hedge funds had...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As Key Kazakhstan Oil Field Gets Hit By Protests

Crude oil jumped sharply on Thursday and remained high on Friday after reports that the protests in Kazakhstan had disrupted production at its biggest field, Tengiz. Brent crude was trading at over $82 per barrel at the time of writing, with West Texas Intermediate at over $80 a barrel after news that oil production at Tengiz, in the Caspian Sea, was reduced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Rises Alongside Oil Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, keeping the total rig count at 588, as oil prices remain strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus amid several oil disruptions around the globe, including in Libya, Ecuador, and Kazahkstan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Asian#Omicron#Libyan#Es Sider#Oil Market Report#Momr
OilPrice.com

Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices

Rising fuel costs, especially those of natural gas, drove up wholesale electricity prices in all U.S. regions in 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Friday. Average wholesale prices for electricity at all major trading hubs in the United States were higher in 2021 than in...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Libyan Oil Production Set For Partial Recovery

Libya’s crude oil production is set for a partial gradual recovery sooner than expected after urgent repairs on a pipeline were completed earlier than initially planned, Argus reported on Thursday, citing the National Oil Corporation (NOC). Overall output, however, continues to be much lower than before the middle of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

Oil prices shrugged off a large implied slump in U.S. gasoline consumption last week and rallied on Thursday morning amid continued unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan. As of 9:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, WTI Crude prices had topped $80 a barrel and traded at $80.05, up 2.85%. Brent Crude was up by 2.26% to $82.59. Both benchmarks were trading at their highest level since the end of November before the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant spooked markets.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

Saudi Arabia cut the prices of all the crude grades it will be selling to Asia in February to the lowest premium to regional benchmarks in three months, amid the rapid spread of Omicron and higher OPEC+ supply to the markets. The Kingdom, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, reduced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Pioneer Will Not Hedge Its Oil Production In 2022

Pioneer Natural Resources has decided not to hedge its oil production this year, signaling that it expects robust fundamentals. The company has already closed almost all of its hedges for 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing, and added that the decision would cost the company some $328 million this year. The benefits from higher prices could, however, offset this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis

Emerging economies in South and Southeast Asia are returning to the spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) market these days, despite the high prices of cargoes, creating additional gas demand globally amid a supply crunch that has seen European gas prices hit record highs in recent weeks. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

Hedge funds bought oil futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months in the final week of 2021. Portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices following November’s Omicron scare. The two major crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have already fully recovered from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

